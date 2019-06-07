Entertainment Weekly Cuts 13 Staffers As It Becomes a Monthly

The cuts are part of a broad reorganization of the publication under parent company Meredith.

As Entertainment Weekly turns into a monthly, it has undergone another round of staff cuts. On Thursday, 13 employees were laid off from the magazine, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The job losses are part of a broader reorganization at the consumer publication, one that emphasizes a shift to the web. Namely, as parent company Meredith stated, it will include "increased investment in EW.com and digital, social, video and experiential platforms."

Senior staff writer Anthony Breznican, who wrote cover stories on Marvel and Star Wars franchises, was among those cuts, writing on Twitter that, "Working at Entertainment Weekly was a dream job. It ended for me today." Film critic Chris Nashawaty tweeted, "After 25 yrs & more than 1300 issues, my time at EW has come to an end. I enjoyed the hell out of it & looked forward to going to work every single day."

Despite a shift to a monthly, the magazine's circulation of more than a million isn't expected to change. However, newsstand price will increase $1 to $6.99 while the annual price for subscribers will stay $49.92 despite a frequency drop from more than 40 issues annually to 12.

The cuts at the magazine arrive as Meredith turns its attention from selling assets acquired in its $2.8 billion deal in Nov. 2017 for publishing giant Time Inc. toward managing the titles it has kept.

Meredith has stated that the company plans to focus on its lifestyle titles and has sold off Time (to Salesforce titan Marc Benioff), Fortune (to mogul Chatchaval Jiaravanon) and Sports Illustrated (to management firm Authentic Brands).

But Meredith decided that People, with its star-fronted covers and longstanding status as the top newsstand celebrity weekly, fit in its portfolio that includes Better Homes & Gardens, Eating Well, Magnolia Journal and Travel + Leisure.

Taking over as EW's top editor is JD Heyworth, formerly the deputy editor at People, who will replace Henry Goldblatt, who had run the entertainment mag since February 2015 and is leaving the publication.

Heyworth, in his hiring announcement, touted EW's cover real estate, which regularly showcases first look stills and exclusives from blockbuster films and top shows.

The "new monthly cover story will be even more sought after by celebrities," Heyworth stated. "We believe the entire issue will be even a more highly prized commodity and collectible item for our passionate fans."

In April, the website reached 18.9 million unique monthly visitors, per Comscore. EW's final issue as a weekly will be on sale June 25.