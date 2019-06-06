Entertainment Weekly Going Monthly

The frequency change takes effect in August.

Entertainment Weekly will no longer be a weekly publication starting in August, when it starts publishing monthly as part of a larger "reimagining" of the brand. The magazine's July 5 issue will be the last weekly offering.

JD Heyman, who has served as deputy editor, will take on the top editorial job as part of the transition, parent company Meredith announced on Thursday.

"I want to thank Henry Goldblatt, who is stepping down as EW's editorial leader after a distinguished 17-year tenure, and I wish him the best in his next chapter," Meredith Entertainment Group president Bruce Gersh.

As part of the change, the brand will also double down on digital, social, video and experiential platforms, the company said.

"With the transition to a new monthly frequency, readers can expect more of what they love: more access, more memorable features, more in-depth conversation about Hollywood and its brightest talent," Heyman said in a prepared statement.

