AFM: 'The Great Green Wall' Doc Sells to France, Germany (Exclusive)

The climate change documentary follows 'City of God' director Fernando Meirelles and Malian musician Inna Modja as they explore plans to build a 5,000-mile wall of trees stretching across all of Africa.

Buyers are hot for climate change doc The Great Green Wall.

Directed by Jared P. Scott (Requiem for the American Dream), the film follows Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Malian musician and UN Climate Ambassador Inna Modja on an epic journey tracing the path of Africa's Great Green Wall, an ambitious plan to plan a 5,000-mile, continent-wide wall of trees to combat climate change. Meirelles executive produced the film.

WaZabi Films, which are handling worldwide sales to the doc at, closed multiple territories for The Great Green Wall ahead of the American Film Market, with Mediawan taking the film in France, Welt Kino snatching German and Austrian rights and Praesens taking the picture for Switzerland.

Eone's Seville International produced The Great Green Wall, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival this year.