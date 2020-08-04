Environmental Media Awards Goes Virtual; 'Dark Waters,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Mixed-ish' Among Nominees (Exclusive)

Activist and multi-hyphenate entertainer Lance Bass will host this year's ceremony, which will be live-streamed across social platforms for the first time in its 30-year-history on Aug. 20.

In response to the pandemic, this year's Environmental Media Association's awards ceremony is going virtual, offering global access to its celebration of environmental messaging in media through a live-streamed event.

The advocacy organization has set the date of its annual television and film awards program for Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST). The live ceremony is scheduled to stream on both the EMA YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as social accounts for Artists United for Amazonia and several public figures. Following the event's initial airing, the entire awards show will be uploaded and available to view on the EMA Instagram page.

Activist, artist and co-chair of the Executive EMA Board Lance Bass will host the virtual event honoring work across mediums and genres. Jaden Smith, Malin Åkerman, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, Drew Scott and Linda Phan, Karrueche Tran, Constance Zimmer, Frances Fisher, Wendie Malick, Ed Begley Jr., Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse, Eric Christian Olsen and Emmanuelle Chriqui are among the talent confirmed to appear.

“Given the current crisis in the world, I feel fortunate to be a part of the Environmental Media Association and to be given the opportunity to virtually honor the film and television projects that are striving to make positive environmental impacts,” EMA Executive Board co-chair and EMA Awards host Lance Bass said in a statement. “Although I would love to be with everyone in person, safety is a priority and it will be exciting for a much larger audience outside of Los Angeles to see the amazing work EMA is honoring.”

Awards will be presented virtually in eight categories, from children's and variety TV to feature film and documentary.

A full list of this year's EMA nominees follows.

FEATURE FILM

Dark Waters (Focus Features/Participant)

Weathering with You (Toho Co., Ltd./STORY Inc./CoMix Wave Films)

Frozen 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Disneynature’s Elephant (The Walt Disney Studios)

The Story of Plastic (Discovery Channel)

Ted Turner: Captain Planet (WarnerMedia)

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Activate “Ending Plastic Pollution” (National Geographic)

Home “Sweden” (Apple TV+)

60 Minutes “Venice is Drowning” (ViacomCBS)

What's Eating America “Overcooked” (NBCUniversal/MSNBC)

TELEVISION EPISODIC DRAMA

Queen Sugar “Of Several Centuries" (WarnerMedia)

Chernobyl "Please Remain Calm" (WarnerMedia)

Madam Secretary “The New Normal" (ViacomCBS)

Snowpiercer "First, the Weather Changed" (WarnerMedia)

EMA PAUL JUNGER WITT COMEDY AWARD

The Politician "What's in the Box?" (Fox 21)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia “The Gang Solves Global Warming" (FX Networks)

Mixed-ish "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" (ABC Studios)

REALITY TELEVISION

Project Runway "The Ultimate Upcycle" (NBCUniversal/Bravo)

Property Brothers “Forever Home” (Scott Brothers Entertainment/HGTV/Discovery)

Shark Tank Season 11, Episode 1101 (Sony Pictures)

CHILDREN'S TELEVISION

Puppy Dog Pals "Yay! Earth Day!" (Disney Junior)

Sesame Street "Earth Day" (WarnerMedia)

Nature Cat "Soil Turmoil/Wisteria Hysteria" (PBS/ Spiffy Pictures/9 Story Media Group)

VARIETY TELEVISION

Little Big Shots "Best Day of My Life" (WarnerMedia)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 6, Episode 101 (WarnerMedia)

Jimmy Kimmel Live “George Clooney Against DUMBF**KERY" (ABC Studios)