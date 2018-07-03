eOne Books Comedy From 'Skins,' 'Kiss Me First' Creator, Team Behind 'People Just Do Nothing'

'Gary1987' follows an unemployed man who enters the world of virtual reality to make money but ends up over his head.

Entertainment One is partnering with Skins creator Bryan Elsley and the BAFTA-winning team, of Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa and Jack Clough, behind BBC/Netflix hit People Just Do Nothing to develop a new comedy series.

With the working title Gary1987, the project follows an unemployed man named Gary who enters the world of virtual reality, initially to make money, but ends up way over his head.

"Bryan is a brilliant force in the creative landscape which is why we couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with his production company Balloon Entertainment, co-owned with Harry Enfield as well as the talented team behind the original break out hit U.K. series People Just Do Nothing who were keen to develop a show set in a bigger and more ambitious world," said Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president, global scripted programming, television.

"I’m beyond happy to be teaming up with the hilarious People Just Do Nothing team," added Elsey, who recently saw his VR-set drama Kiss Me First debut on Netflix (it aired earlier this year on the U.K.'s Channel 4. "Their freewheeling comedy style and off the wall flavour makes irresistible viewing. Balloon Entertainment is committed to working in innovative ways with strong emerging talent. Steve, Allan and Jack fit this bill exactly and we look forward to some glorious semi improvised characters, doing truly stupid things."

GaryY1987 will be produced by eOne and Elsley’s Balloon Entertainment and spearheaded by Polly Williams for eOne. Elsey will serve as executive producer, with eOne handling international rights to the series in all media.

Jack Clough is represented by 42/CAA. Steve Stamp and Allan Mustafa are represented by Debi Allen at Curtis Brown.