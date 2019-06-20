Entertainment One to Co-Finance Paramount's 'Clifford the Big Red Dog,' 'Monster Problems'

eOne, led by film chief Nick Meyer, will distribute both upcoming wide releases in Canada and the UK, while Paramount will retain all other rights, including in the U.S.

Paramount's Clifford the Big Red Dog and Monster Problems will get a big slice of financing from indie studio Entertainment One.

Toronto-based eOne has come forward as a co-financier for both movies set for upcoming theatrical wide releases. eOne will control all rights in Canada and the UK, excluding TV in the UK, while Paramount will retain all other rights, including in the U.S.

"We are excited to be working with the incredibly talented creative teams involved in these two films and to join forces with Paramount as we continue with our ownership and distribution strategy to build a strong slate of high-quality, broad films. We look forward to leveraging our flexibility and global resources to bring these impressive properties to audiences around the world with our terrific partners at Paramount,” Nick Meyer, eOne’s president, film, said Thursday in a statement.

Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez and John Cleese are toplining Clifford the Big Red Dog, with Walt Becker directing. The film is produced by Paramount Pictures, Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese.

And Dylan O'Brien and Michael Rooker are starring in Monster Problems, a post-apocalyptic love story from Paramount Players that Michael Matthews is directing and Shawn Levy is producing at 21 Laps.

"We’re thrilled to be coupling our creative resources with eOne’s sophisticated and effective business strategies on these two exciting and anticipated films," Andrew Gumpert, COO of Paramount Pictures, said Thursday in his own statement.