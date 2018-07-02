eOne Names Nick Meyer President of Film, Buys Remaining Stake in Sierra/Affinity

Meyer's partner at Sierra/Affinity, Marc Schaberg, is also joining the ranks of eOne.

Bolstering its production efforts, eOne has named executive Nick Meyer president of film. At the same time, eOne will acquire the remaining stake in Meyer's company, Sierra/Affinity.

Meyer's partner at Sierra/Affinity, Marc Schaberg, has joined eOne as executive VP of film and global operations. The duo will also retain their titles at Sierra, which are CEO and COO, respectively. Jonathan Kier will take on an expanded role at Sierra as president of international sales and distribution.

Darren Throop, president-CEO of eOne, announced the hires on Monday, along with its decision to buy Sierra after making an initial investment in the leading production, foreign sales and investment outfit in 2015. Sierra's slate includes I,Tonya, Manchester by the Sea, Whiplash and Hell or High Water.

Meyer reports to eOne president and chief content officer of film, television and digital Mark Gordon and president of film, television and digital Steve Bertram.

In his new role, Meyer will lead all film content across eOne's global platform.

“Welcoming Sierra to eOne is an important next step in our strategy to increase our direct involvement and ownership in content. Together, we will continue to build strong relationships with high-profile creative talent domestically and abroad,” Throop said in a statement.

Added Meyer: “Over the last nine years, we have built Sierra/Affinity into a preeminent production and international sales company, and have enjoyed a very productive relationship with eOne. Today marks another growth chapter for the company as we join forces with a vibrant global player with scale, resources and ambitions that will allow us to touch film content in an even more profound manner."

Since first partnering in 2015, Sierra and eOne have teamed on a number of high-profile movies, including Atomic Blonde. Upcoming titles include Haunt, which debuts on Netflix this month and Poms, starring in Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver.

Sierra will continue to represent third-party titles.

Meyer joins the ranks of eOne with more than two decades of experience. Before striking out on his own and launching Sierra, he was president of Paramount Vantage. Prior to Paramount, he did a long stint at Lionsgate as president of international.

“We’ve had a very successful partnership with Nick, Marc and the Sierra team for years, and this move is a natural progression as we continue to increase our efforts to source and produce films with universal appeal. They have extraordinary creative instincts and a unique understanding of the value of content in the global marketplace," Gordon and Bertram said in a statement.