eOne, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Ink Distribution Pact

eOne and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have inked a distribution agreement that will see Universal serve as the home entertainment distributor of eOne titles.

The multi-year, multi-territory distribution agreement will include both digital and physical formats and covers film, television and select family content and includes all sales, marketing and distribution.

The territories covered include U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

“This new global partnership with Universal builds on our shared commitment to bring compelling content to audiences around the world," said Steve Bertram, eOne’s president of film and television. "As eOne continues to expand its focus on producing and financing premium film and television properties, we are very excited to partner with UPHE whose expertise, scale and deep customer relationships have made them market leaders year after year."

“UPHE is very pleased to become eOne’s home entertainment distributor in territories around the world,” added UPHE president Cunningham, in a statement. “We are delighted to add eOne’s premier entertainment portfolio to UPHE’s global distribution organization and look forward to working with our physical and digital retail partners to drive this business forward.”

eOne partners include MAKEREADY, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant Media. Their upcoming slate includes Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Diane Keaton-starrer Poms.