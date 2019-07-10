Epic Games Unveils New Unreal Engine Program for Eastern European Developers (Exclusive)

Video game business and talent agency Digital Development Management will help Epic's Eastern European clients secure funding and publishing services, among other services.

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, is teaming with video game business and talent agency Digital Development Management. DDM will work to secure funding and publishing services for Epic's Eastern European clients currently using the company's Unreal Engine 4 to develop games.

Epic will also work closely with DDM and its clients to refine corporate strategy, fulfill additional business development needs and provide them with global reach as part of the collaboration.

“Epic Games has a longstanding tradition of putting the developer first by empowering them with a strong ecosystem centered around Unreal Engine,” says Mike Gamble, head of games licensing for Europe, the Middle East and Asia at Epic Games. “Our goal is to support developers and set them up with best-of-class partners to ensure that they have every opportunity to prosper.”

As part of the new collaboration, DDM will offer preselected developers a complimentary assessment of their studio and product.

“We have known the team at Epic Games for years and have previously worked with many of their licensees throughout the world, providing them with the resources they need to be successful when launching their games,” says Maarten de Koning, partner and exec vp business development at DDM. “We are thrilled to now officially collaborate with Epic in bringing DDM’s expertise and solutions to the table and to helping developers bring new games to market.”

The Unreal Engine is one of the video game industry's most widely used development engines. The latest version, the Unreal Engine 4, was launched in 2014 and has been used on such games as Fortnite, Days Gone and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake.