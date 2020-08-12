Equality California to Honor Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, 'Disclosure' at Angelica Ross-Hosted Virtual Event

The Sept. 13 virtual awards will also feature appearances by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a tribute to the late John Lewis.

Equality California is rolling out the details of its first-ever virtual fundraiser, the Golden State Equality Awards.

Set for Sept. 13 and hosted by Pose star Angelica Ross, the LGBTQ+ civil rights organization will honor Pete and Chasten Buttigieg with the Equality Trailblazer Award and Netflix's critically-acclaimed Disclosure from filmmaker Sam Feder, while U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi is confirmed to honor the late civil rights legend John Lewis with a tribute to his career and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Also on the program: musical performances from Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond and Robin S.

"2020 has challenged the LGBTQ+ community in ways we could never have imagined, but challenging times create heroes, and we cannot wait to come together virtually and celebrate some of this year's heroes," said Equality California executive director Rick Chavez Zbur. "The Equality Awards are a critical opportunity for members of our community to honor the leaders and organizations whose selfless work helps to advance LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice. "

The Golden State Equality Awards are slated to kick off with regional pre-show cocktail hours celebrating the LGBTQ+ and allied communities in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles and Palm Springs during which time additional honorees will be recognized. Those include California State treasurer Fiona Ma, California legislative Black caucus chair assembly member Shirley N. Weber, former California legislative LGBTQ caucus chair assembly member Evan Low, former California assembly speaker John A. Pérez, Chula Vista mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Planned Parenthood affiliates of California CEO & president Jodi Hicks, TransLatin@ Coalition president Bamby Salcedo, founding director of the Williams Institute at UCLA Law Brad Sears, trans advocate Evan Minton, trans advocate Connor Maddocks and frontline healthcare and grocery store workers from Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Health and UFCW Local 1167.

Leadership sponsors include AT&T, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Uber and Weedmaps. Statewide sponsors include Edison International, Farmers Insurance, Kaiser Permanente, La Crema Wine, PG&E, Reed & Davidson, Sempra Energy, Sutter Health, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Walmart. Amazon, Facebook, Gilead, Sara Jacobs, Lyft, Molina Healthcare and United Airlines are Presenting Sponsors of the Golden State Equality Awards.

More information about the awards can be found here.