Denzel Washington Seeks Revenge in 'Equalizer 2' Trailer

The retired CIA black ops operative returns as a Lyft driver in the preview.

The second trailer for The Equalizer 2 debuted on Sunday (June 24).

The trailer opens with retired CIA black ops operative Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) now working as a Lyft driver driving a number of clients.

After McCall is instructed to drive home a visibly ill girl, he addresses the man who arranged the ride. "I'm the driver you called to take home your girlfriend," he said. "I don’t got a girlfriend, man," responded the man, who was accompanied by friends. McCall then explained that the credit card he used to pay was declined.

While making small talk, McCall quickly reveals that he is not there to socialize. "I'm gonna need anything you might have used to record what you did to her tonight," said McCall before the men break into a fight. McCall then fights off the rest of the men in the room. "Five stars for Amy," he says as he walks out of the room full of injured men.

The trailer then shows McCall cleaning graffiti off the side of a building. "Hey, you should let somebody else do this," said Miles (Ashton Sanders). "You're right. I guess anybody could do it, but nobody does," responded McCall.

McCall is then seen on a walk with his friend and colleague Susan (Melissa Leo). "That's great. You're helping all these random people stay off the radar," she tells McCall. In a separate scene, she is shown being attacked and eventually murdered.

Clearly upset by Susan's murder, McCall makes it clear that he wants revenge. "They killed my friend. So I'm gonna kill each and every one of them," he said. Shots are then shown of a fatal car crash that ends with McCall holding a gun to a man's head. He concludes, "The only disappointment is that I only get to do it once."

"It's a mistake to go to war with him. They're highly trained," McCall is warned about his opponents. He responds, "They've gone to war with me."

A number of shots show McCall enduring dangerous situations, including breaking into a house, shooting an assault weapon and witnessing an explosion. "If you're lucky, they'll give you the opportunity to do the right thing," he said. "This ain't one of those times."

The trailer concludes with a light moment between McCall and Miles. "Who are you? Jackie Chan," asked Miles as McCall laughs.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer. In the first film, McCall works at a hardware store until he meets Teri (Chloe Grace Moretz) and decides to rescue her from a group of violent Russians gangsters. The Equalizer 2 will be released in theaters on July 20.