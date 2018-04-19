'The Equalizer 2' Trailer: Denzel Washington Returns as Vigilante

The franchise is based on the '80s TV series of the same name.

Denzel Washington is returning to the role of Robert McCall, a former intelligence officer turned justice-seeker for the exploited and oppressed, in The Equalizer 2.

In the action-packed trailer for the Sony sequel, set to hit theaters on July 20, he's now forced to fight for someone close to him.

"They killed my friend," Washington says in the preview. "So I’m going to kill each and every one of them, and my only disappointment is I only get to do it once."

Though Washington's character faked his own death before becoming a vigilante in the first installment, the trailer introduces someone he knew from his days in the CIA. "I thought you were retired,” McCall says to the old cohort, played by Melissa Leo. "Oh, I am, just like you’re dead," she responds.

Antoine Fuqua is returning to direct, with Richard Wenk also back as the sequel's writer. Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman and Pedro Pascal will star alongside Washington and Leo.