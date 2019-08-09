Equinox Protest Occurs in West Hollywood Over Trump Fundraiser

Billionaire Stephen Ross has been blasted for hosting a high-dollar event for the president.

A protest outside the West Hollywood Equinox occurred Friday afternoon in what is the latest chapter in the fallout over a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

The protest at 8590 Sunset Boulevard was organized in response to billionaire Stephen Ross hosting a high-dollar event for the president at his Southampton, N.Y., home the same day.

It appears 20-30 people took part in the protest, according to video posted to social media. At least one pro-Trump counter-protester also took part.

Ross, who owns the Miami Dolphins, is the founder and chairman of The Related Cos., which is the parent company of Equinox and SoulCycle.

A boycott of the companies gained momentum through the week as a number of celebrities with massive social media followings — including Chrissy Teigen, Jonathan Van Ness and Billy Eichner — encouraged fans to ditch the businesses.

Equinox and SoulCycle attempted to put some distance between the companies and Ross. Still, it appears that some memberships were ended in response to the outcry. There were also reports that a number of employees quit. Neither company responded to a request for comment on the developments.

Other gyms around the nation took advantage of the situation and offered free or discounted classes in an effort to poach business.

After the team's first game of the 2019 preseason, Dolphins' player Kenny Stills told reporters he had received death threats for criticizing Ross' Trump fundraiser.

"If you’re going to associate with bad people, then people are going to know about it,” Stills said. “I think there are ways you can support candidates without it being so public and without it being at your personal, private residence. I put it out there so everybody could see it."