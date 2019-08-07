Equinox, SoulCycle Distance Themselves From Chairman's Trump Fundraiser

"We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values," the companies said in a joint statement.

Equinox and SoulCycle on Wednesday responded after a backlash began to make waves via social media after it was revealed billionaire New York real estate developer Stephen Ross planned to host a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Ross is a chairman for Equinox and owns SoulCycle. Numerous celebrities with huge social media followings, including Chrissy Teigen and Billy Eichner, encouraged a boycott.

"Just contacted @Equinox to cancel my membership after many years. Money talks, especially with these monsters. If it’s too inconvenient for u to trade one LUXURY GYM for another, then you should be ashamed. (No disrespect to the many wonderful employees at my local Equinox). Bye!" Eichner said via Twitter to his more than 2.2 million followers.

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Equinox and SoulCycle said neither company had anything to do with the Trump fundraiser and they did not support it. "As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians," the spokesperson said. "We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.”

The Washington Post reports the fundraiser luncheon will take place Friday at the Southampton home of Ross'.

According to the invite cited by the newspaper, $100,000 buys a photo opportunity with Trump and lunch, while $250,000 includes a roundtable discussion. The price to just get in starts at $5,600.