Eric Eisner, Live Nation Board Blind Melon Singer Shannon Hoon Doc

Double E Pictures and Live Nation Productions will executive produce 'All I Can Say' about the "No Rain" band frontman who died in 1995 from a drug overdose.

Double E Pictures founder and CEO Eric Eisner and Live Nation Productions have boarded All I Can Say, a documentary about Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon, who died from complications due to a drug overdose in 1995, aged 28 years.

The film about the "No Rain" singer is co-directed by Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould and Colleen Hennessey and is produced by Gould, Lindha Narvaez and Samuel Gursky. Eisner, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Danny Clinch and John Beug will executive produce.

All I Can Say recounts the final five years of Hoon’s life as the lead singer of Blind Melon, up until a few hours before his sudden death while on tour. Created with Hoon's self-shot footage, the film offers an inside look into his family, his creative process, the band’s rise to fame and his struggle with addiction.

"I am pleased to be partnering with everyone on such a quality film,” said Eisner in a statement. All I Can Say has played on the festival circuit, including at Tribeca and the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam on Nov. 22.

Double E Pictures' latest release is Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead, directed by Amir Bar-Lev, executive-produced by Martin Scorsese and sold to Amazon Prime Video.

Live Nation Productions is the film, TV and documentary production arm of Live Nation Entertainment.