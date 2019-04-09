Eric Idle Assures Fans He Is Safe After Anthrax Scare; Thanks First Responders

"You don't know how much you're loved till times like these," the Monty Python actor says.

Eric Idle on Tuesday assured fans he was safe after his home was evacuated Monday night following an anthrax scare.

Two of three people inside the Hollywood Hills home at the time were taken to the hospital as a precaution after an unknown powdery substance was found in a piece of mail addressed to the Monty Python legend. Hours later, it was determined that the chemical was not hazardous.

"We are all safe. Thank you for your concern. My family really appreciate the many messages of kindness and support. You don't know how much you're loved till times like these. Meanwhile, 'Always Look on the Bright Side of life...'" the actor said via social media, quoting the Python musical Spamalot. "We would also like to thank all the first responders who came so swiftly to make sure we were all safe. The police, the FBI and our local fire crew. And yes guys I will be popping in to say thanks personally."

It is unclear what the substance was or the extent of the police investigation into the scare.

Idle is best known for his work on the iconic British TV comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus, alongside the films Life of Brian, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and the Meaning of Life.