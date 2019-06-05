Erin Johnson Named 'Entertainment Tonight' Executive Producer as Sharon Hoffman Exits

Hoffman is departing to return to the East Coast.

Erin Johnson has been named the new executive producer for Entertainment Tonight. She replaces Sharon Hoffman, who is exiting after three years in the role to return to East Coast.

“Erin’s experience producing the TV show and having worked on the digital side of the business made her the obvious choice to take the reins at Entertainment Tonight and lead the brand into its next decade,” CBS Television Distribution executive vp programming and production Rich Cervini said Wednesday in a statement. “She has a passion for entertainment news and a drive to be No. 1 that we are confident will keep the show on top.”

Johnson, who had been co-exec producer of Entertainment Tonight for the past two years, spearheaded the show’s coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding from London, expanded ET’s Comic-Con presence and producing the program’s familiar brand of celebrity interviews. She first joined CBS Television Distribution in 2014, serving as director of digital video and programming and focusing on ET’s online presence.

Entertainment Tonight remains the most-watched entertainment newsmagazine, averaging nearly 4.3 million daily viewers in syndication this past season and boasting a significant advantage over its closest rival, Access Live, which pulls 2.6 million.