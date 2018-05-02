Erin Moody to Lead Freeform PR

She replaces Naomi Bulochnikov, who departed for Netflix.

Freeform has a new head of PR.

Former 20th Century Fox Television executive director Erin Moody has been tapped to serve as vp communications at the younger-skewing, Disney-owned cable network.

Reporting to Disney/ABC Television exec vp global communications Kevin Brockman, Moody will work with Freeform president Tom Ascheim and oversee strategic communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations.

“What impresses me most about Erin is her passion for communications, her infectious positive outlook and integrity and the breadth of her experience,” said Brockman. “She approaches our craft with a unique point-of-view that is sure to complement and propel the team’s already stellar efforts.”

Moody replaces Naomi Bulochnikov, who exited a few months ago for a position at Netflix. Bulochnikov was hired in March 2017 to replace Jori Arancio, who moved from Freeform to ABC (replacing Hope Hartman).

"In addition to Erin’s abundant talent and experience, what makes her a great addition to Freeform is that she is already a fan of our shows and network,” said Ascheim. “Her boundless enthusiasm and innate dynamism will make her a fantastic member of Freeform’s senior team.”

During her time at 20th TV, Moody led campaigns for series including The X-Files, How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, 24: Live Another Day, Prison Break, The Orville and Genius. She spent a large part of her career on the feature side, handling PR for hits including Avatar, Walk the Line, The Simpsons Movie, The Devil Wears Prada and more.

“Having the opportunity to work with respected industry leaders, such as Kevin and Tom, is a true privilege,” said Moody. “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Freeform who is creating the most exciting content, championing distinct voices and reaching young adult audiences in an authentic way.”