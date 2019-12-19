Erin Stam Named Head of International Production For Ausfilm

The Boston native joins the L.A.-based team of Australians locations marketing agency in January

Australian locations marketing agency Ausfilm has appointed former Participant Media and Spyglass Entertainment executive Erin Stam to the role of executive vice president of international production.

Based in Los Angeles, Boston native Stam takes over the position from incoming Ausfilm CEO, Kate Marks, who will relocate to Ausfilm’s Sydney offices in February.

Stam previously spearheaded development at two Australian state government screen agencies, Film Victoria in Melbourne and Screenwest in Perth and brings a deep knowledge of Australian federal and state screen production incentives, and the capabilities of the Australian screen sector to the role. Prior to her work in Australia, Stam served as senior vice president production at Participant Media and Spyglass Entertainment.

Ausfilm CEO, Kate Marks said that Erin’s extensive experience and nuanced understanding of both the North American market and the Australian screen industry make her a fantastic fit for the important L.A. based role

Stam will take up her new position on Jan 9, 2020.



