Espionage Thriller 'Deep State' Renewed for Second Season by Fox Networks

Deep State, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa's first regional scripted show, has been recommissioned for a second season.

The news was announced Wednesday, ahead of the Mark Strong-starring espionage thriller's premiere across Europe and Africa on Fox.

The same creative team that put together the first season has been assembled, with a writer's room having already begun, headed by co-creator and showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Rogue). Hilary Bevan Jones (Cracker, State of Play) and Tom Nash (The Escape Artist, The Dark Outside) will continue as executive producers for Endor Production, with Sara Johnson executive producing for Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa.

The eight-part first season – which has been picked up by Epix for the U.S., where it's expected to premiere in June – sees Strong play an ex-spy brought back into the game and also stars Alistair Petrie, Joe Dempsie, Karima McAdams and Anastasia Griffith. Filming took place in Morocco and the U.K.

"Matthew and the team at Endor have produced a brilliant and compelling new series for us, which has been getting tremendous feedback from both our pay TV partners and buyers alike,” said Diego Londono, COO Fox Networks Group, Europe & Africa. “As audiences across the globe begin on their Deep State journey, we’re delighted to demonstrate our commitment to both this thrilling new drama and to commissioning regional stories that can entertain audiences around the world, in line with our rich Hollywood heritage.”

Added Bevan Jones: “Season one wouldn’t have been possible without the talents of our incredible showrunner, co-creator, writer and director Matthew Parkhill. Tom Nash and I would also like to thank the co-creator and writer Simon Maxwell, Robert Connolly whose direction of episodes 1-4 brought the series to life, Jeff Ford at FNG E&A who commissioned the series and the rest of our fantastic team from in front and behind the camera."

Fox Networks Group Content Distribution will continue to hold exclusive global distribution rights for both series, working in partnership with FNG Europe & Africa, and will be representing the show at MIPTV later this month.