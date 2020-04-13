ESPN Asks Top 100 Commentators to Take Temporary Pay Cut

"These are challenging times and we are all in this together,” the network said on Monday.

Amid the economic fallout to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is asking 100 of the network's highest-paid commentators to take a temporary pay cut, the network confirmed Monday.

"We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction," the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "These are challenging times and we are all in this together."

The commentators will be asked to take 15 percent pay-cuts for three months.

The goal of the request is to help deter further furloughs at this time and to protect the compensation of lower-paid employees,

The network's executives took pay cuts earlier this month, corresponding to their level of seniority at the network.

ESPN is working to adapt to a sports-free world and to keep its channel programmed with fresh content.