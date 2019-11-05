ESPN Player to Stream XFL Games in Europe, Middle East, Africa

In the U.S., the football league, headed by World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon, will air games on ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1 and FS2.

Walt Disney-owned sports powerhouse ESPN said Tuesday that its ESPN Player will stream XFL games to subscribers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the U.S., the football league, headed by World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon, will air games on Disney's ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2, along with the Fox broadcast network and sister sports channels FS1 and FS2.

"The streaming service will bring unrivaled coverage of the 2020 XFL season, including the playoffs, to fans," the company said. "Viewers will have the opportunity to watch more than 40 XFL football games live and on-demand on desktop, tablet, Android TV and mobile."

The 79-day XFL season kicks off on Feb. 8, just six days after the NFL wraps up its season with Super Bowl LIV on Fox. The XFL season will feature eight teams playing in two divisions. The XFL East division includes the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battle Hawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West division features the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons.

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on April 26.

It is McMahon's second attempt to establish the XFL, which he first launched in 2001. Games back then aired on NBC in the U.S., but ratings quickly went south, and the league folded after a single season.