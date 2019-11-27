Esports Arena: 'Call of Duty' League Player Booted After Offensive Comments; Team Liquid Vets Form New Org

Elsewhere in competitive gaming: Gen.G wins first 'PUBG' Global Championship; T1 fills out its 'League of Legends' roster; and Team Secret returns to CS:GO.

Esports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

Esports organization Team Liquid’s former DOTA 2 team, which left the organization less than a week after finishing in second place at August's The International tournament, have formed their own independent organization, Nigma.

The new institution, led by Kuro "KuroKy" Takhasomi, announced its emergence via social media Monday. "We are still the same team, just with a different name and our own esports organization" the team says on its official website. "It's time to start a new chapter for us, our future and for our fans."

The team remains intact after its defection from Team Liquid, under whose banner the group secured multiple championships in tournaments around the world. It is yet to be revealed where the new team will compete, though as a squad under Team Liquid the group were part of the European region.

Elsewhere, Call of Duty pro player Charlie "MuTeX" Saouma was dropped from the Call of Duty League's Dallas Empire for making offensive comments toward another player during a livestream. On Nov. 23, Saouma appeared on a live stream discussing a loss in a practice round for the Empire’s upcoming season with fellow pro zChaboud when tensions rose. Following the comments, parent organization Team Envy dismissed Saouma from the Empire squad.

The team posted a lengthy statement on Twitter on Monday. "From the moment our organization signs an individual to compete at the highest level of esports, we expect he or she to exhibit a standard of professionalism in-competition, on-stream, and in personal conduct," the team said. Saouma also responded to his removal from the Dallas Empire, saying that the team lost "an asset" and that they are "never going to find anyone as valuable as me when it comes to...the passion behind Call of Duty."

Here’s what else is happening in the world of esports.

Gen.G Wins First PUBG Global Championship

The inaugural PUBG Global Championship ended its three-week campaign this weekend with team Gen.G standing victorious, fending off FaZe Clan, China’s Four Angry Men and more en route to a title and $2 million purse. Gen.G secured the win despite not scoring a single "Chicken Dinner" (PUBG slang for winning a round) on the second day of competition, instead establishing an insurmountable lead on day one and maintaining it. The team is captained by Go “Esther"Jeong-won and also featured Park "Loki" Jung-young, Kim "Chelator" Min-ki, Cha "Pio" Seung Hoon and Kang "Taemin” Tae-min. The winning coach was Seong "WatchinU" Hu Bae.

T1 Fills Out League of Legends Roster

League of Legends powerhouse SK Telecom T1 has unveiled its roster for the 2020 season, which includes one of Gen.G’s former top players: Kim "Roach" Kang-hui. Rookie players Kim "Canna" Chang-dong, Choi "Ellim" Ellim, Lee "Gumayushi" Min-hyung and Choi "Kuri" Won-yeong have also joined the team. SK Telecom T1 most recently made the semifinals at the 2019 League of Legends World Championships, where they fell to eventual runner-up G2 Esports. The top player on that semifinal team, Kim "Khan" Dong-ha, recently signed with champion FunPlus Phoenix, prompting T1’s signing of Kang-hui for the upcoming year.

Team Secret Returns to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

After a three-year absence from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition, Team Secret is returning after signing the former M1X roster. Team Secret made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, welcoming to its ranks the new CS:GO team which includes Dionis "sinnopsyy" Budeci, Rigon "rigoN" Gashi, Flatron "juanflatroo" Halimi, Guy "anarkez" Trachtman and Filip "tudsoN" Tudev. The team will be led by Sam "SamE" Ellis, who most recently served as coach and manager for Chaos Esports Club. The team has not announced which CS:GO tournament will be its first under the Team Secret banner.