Esports Arena: 'League of Legends' Team Accused of Misconduct; 'Call of Duty' League Unveils Team Names

Esports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

Korean minor league League of Legends squad BBQ Olivers has been accused of mistreatment of its players and staff by a former team member. Sebastian “Malice” Edholm made the allegations against the team via a TwitLonger post, accusing the team’s management of a number of offenses ranging from threats of physical violence to untimely payment to the players.

“Team managers regularly threatened physical violence as well as using abusive language, shouting and verbally abusing players/coaches, including our CEO screaming at us in front of all the players,” Edholm wrote in the post.

Edholm left the team earlier this year, with bbq Olivers announcing his departure weeks after it had taken place. “The coaches felt like I was not agreeing or listening to them, so they refused to talk to me for 10 days, then at 11.30 p.m. approached me and said I must leave the team house ASAP,” Edholm says of the divorce.

BBQ Olivers has not responded to Edholm's claims.

Elsewhere, Super League Gaming, an amateur esports organization, and ggCircuit, a cloud-based software solutions company, have partnered to create a new online tournament series in Fortnite Chapter 2. The tournaments will take place online, with players around the world competing against one another on dedicated servers in their home regions.

The first event, a team-based Squads tournament for a total of $50,000 in prize money, will take place on Oct. 25 in five regions around the world, including Asia, the Middle East, and North America. The series will then run weekly competitions in multiple formats starting on Oct. 28, each with a prize pool of $10,000.

Here’s what else is happening in the world of esports.

Call of Duty League Team Names Revealed

Two more teams have joined the London Royal Ravens in revealing their names and rosters for the upcoming first season of Activision's Call of Duty League. The New York franchise, led by esports mainstay organization Andbox, are officially the New York Subliners, a name inspired by the “grit and chaos of the underground” according to the press release. The team’s starting roster is as follows:

Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto

Donovan "Temp" Laroda

Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi

Trei "Zer0" Morris

Dillon "Attach" Price

Doug "Censor" Martin

Meanwhile, the Dallas franchises headed by Team Envy are to be called the Dallas Empire, a "nod to our past, our future and the great State of Texas” according to CEO Mike Rufail. The team’s roster follows:

James “Clayster” Eubanks

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Cuyler “Huke” Garland

Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

The Call of Duty league begins play in spring 2020.

Cloud9 CS:GO Team Benches Star

Cloud9 Gaming has benched one of its youngest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, 18-year-old Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, and signed Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik to a trial contract. The move comes after Cloud9’s elimination from season 10 of the ESL Pro League, a move that Cloud9 CS:GO coach James “JamezIRL” Macaulay called “the best decision moving forward.” Taoufik will begin competing with Cloud9 as soon as the BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen competition on Nov. 1.

Paris Eternal Add Former San Francisco Shock Coach to Staff

Former San Francisco Shock coach Kim “NineK” Beom-hoon will join the Paris Eternal for the 2020 Overwatch League season. The team announced the acquisition via Twitter, though it has not specified what role Beom-hoon will fill. The signing comes after Eternal's head coach, Felix “Fefe” Munch, departed for the Toronto Defiant, where he also serves as head coach. Eternal’s manager and an assistant coach were released after the team’s 11-17 expansion season finish.