Esports Arena: New 'Smash Bros.' Pro Tour Launches; Coronavirus Impacts Polish 'CS:GO' Tournament

Also happening in competitive gaming this week: esports organization T1 makes waves in two different scenes while a major rule change rocks the Overwatch League.

Esports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

Smash.GG, a company that helps organizers coordinate competitive gaming events for the Nintendo fighting game franchise Super Smash Bros., and Twitch have partnered up to announced the Smash World Tour, a new competitive circuit for both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a $250,000 total prize pool.

The event will feature "stops all over the globe” according to the official website, with competition falling into three tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum. Players will compete to earn points based on placement and the event’s specific tier, with the top players meeting at the Smash World Tour Championship December 17-20 in a yet-to-be-determined location.

Notable Gold events include Momocon on May 22-24 in Atlanta and Colossel 2020 on July 11-12 in Lyon, France, while the Platinum schedule includes Battle Arena Melbourne 12 on May 29-31 in Australia and Super Smash Con August 6-9 in Chantilly, Virginia. Notable in its absence is EVO 2020, which is running a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament but not a Melee tournament this year. The Smash World Tour kicks off at CEO Dreamland March 13-15 in Orlando, which is a Gold tier event.

The Smash World Tour is the first major Super Smash Bros. Ultimate circuit of its kind, being a full season of events with a cumulative final tournament, and comes in the midst of Nintendo facing criticism for not supporting the competitive Super Smash Bros. scene. A recent example came back in January when the top prize for Evo Japan 2020’s Smash Bros Ultimate tournament was a special controller, while games like Street Fighter V were sporting top prizes of thousands of dollars.

Elsewhere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s IEM Katowice Championships went on under unique circumstances this past weekend, as Polish authorities barred the public from attending the competition due to growing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. ESL, the group organizing IEM Katowice, announced Polish governor Jarosław Wieczorek's decision to revoke the event’s license just before competition began last week, saying that “ESL respects this decision from the local authorities and is currently working on reaching out to all ticket holders, guests, and media.” Tickets to the event will be fully refunded, according to the ESL’s official statement.

The event ended with Na’Vi defeating G2 Esports three games to zero in the final series.

Here’s what else is happening in the world of esports.

T1 Signs Smash Bros. Champ, Announces DOTA 2 Roster

T1 Entertainment and Sports made waves in the Super Smash Bros. community last week, announcing the signing of Leonardo “MKLeo” Lopez Perez. Lopez Perez has dominated the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate circuit since the game’s release, winning Evo 2019’s record-setting tournament and currently holding the No. 1 overall rank on the Panda Global Rankings list.

T1 also revealed its roster for the upcoming season of DOTA 2, which includes some heavy-hitters. The roster is includes Muhammad Rizky “InYourDreaM” Anugrah, Yi Xuan “Xuan” Guo, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro, Sangdon “Forev” Lee and Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier. The team will be coached by Byonghoon “cCarter” Choi, who has multiple championships under his belt. The squad's first match is scheduled for March 14 at the qualifier for the ONE Esports DOTA 2 World Pro Invitational Jakarta.

Cygames Disbands Street Fighter Team

Cygames, developer of the recently released Granblue Fantasy Versus, has disbanded its Cygames Beast esports team after three years. The official announcement explains that with the game’s release the company “decided that continuing to sponsor a professional fighting game team may generate conflicts of interest, which would adversely affect the players.” The dissolution of the team means that prominent names in the fighting game community, including Keita “Fuudo” Ai, Eduardo "PR Balrog" Pérez and veteran Daigo Umehara are all now free to sign with other teams.

Overwatch League Hero Pools Ban Four Characters

The Overwatch League’s new Hero Pools went into effect on Sunday. Following the final match of last weekend’s slate, characters McCree, Widowmaker, Reinhardt and Moira were selected via random drawing as the heroes that will be banned from this weekend’s upcoming matches. Moira and Widowmaker were used in around 10 percent of games in the past two weeks, while McCree saw 60 percent and Reinhardt a staggering 87 percent playrate in those games. The first Overwatch League match affected by these changes will kick off this Saturday when the Toronto Defiant take on the Florida Mayhem as part of the second Washington Justice Home Stand.