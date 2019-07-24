'Overwatch' Introduces New Hero; 'Super Smash Bros.' to Topline EVO 2019

Elsewhere, Epic Games will offer in-game picture-in-picture streaming of its 'Fortnite' World Cup competition for players of the popular online shooter.

Esports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

The final order of events for Evo 2019, the world's largest fighting game tournament series, have been revealed and for the first time in the tournament’s history a title other than Street Fighter will close out the competition.

Nintendo's Super Smash Brothers Brawl will take the coveted final spot, as announced by EVO president Joey Cuellar on Monday. Nintendo’s massive brawler led the nine-game pack with nearly 3,500 registrants, making it the largest Smash Bros tournament in the franchise’s history.

Evo 2019 will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas from August 2-4 and will be the largest event in the tournament's history, which dates back to 2002.

Elsewhere, the esports community is mourning one of its own as Starcraft II competitor Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson died Saturday at the age of 33. “With immense grief, we announce Geoff’s unexpected passing due to a sudden illness on Saturday. We ask privacy as his family works to understand what happened and make arrangements,” a tweet from Robinson's account stated, confirming the news.

Here’s what else is happening in the world of esports.

Sigma is Overwatch’s 31st Hero

Just ahead of Overwatch League’s Stage 4 beginning this weekend, Blizzard has revealed the newest hero to enter the arena: Sigma. A new tank character with the ability to defy gravity, Blizzard describes Sigma as "an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon." The character is the 31st playable hero to be introduced in the popular first-person shooter since its official launch in 2016. Sigma is currently available on PC in Overwatch’s public test region, though his official release date is yet to be revealed.

DOTA 2 The International’s Prize Pool Passes Fortnite World Cup

The total prize pool for The International, DOTA 2’s season-ending tournament, has eclipsed $30 million with over 30 days left until crowdfunding is closed. This makes The International the most lucrative tournament in esports history, passing previous record holder Fortnite World Cup and its $30 million prize total. With the crowdfunding campaign still ongoing, the actual new record will not be determined until it has completed.

Fortnite World Cup Kicks Off This Weekend With In-Game Picture-In-Picture

Speaking of the Fortnite World Cup, the massive final event in the widely popular game’s competitive season is set to begin this Friday, July 26th, and run throughout the weekend. The tournament series will include a Pro-Am featuring 50 celebrities and 50 pros in duos action, as well as final events in solos, duos, and creative formats. In an interesting twist, Epic Games wants players to be able to watch even while playing the game, offering a full picture-in-picture streaming feature throughout the weekend’s tournaments. The competition begins with the Creative Finals on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET and ends with the solos tournament at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 28th.