Esports Organizers Ban Competitor Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Photographer Chris Bahn and 'Street Fighter V' competitor Leah “Gllty” Hayes were both accused of sexual misconduct and subsequently banned from upcoming fight-game tournaments.

Esports Arena is a curated weekly roundup of the biggest stories in the world of online competitive gaming.

Two members of the fighting game community have been banned from major events over the past week following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Photographer Chris Bahn was accused on August 8 via a post on The On Blast Show's Facebook page, of "inappropriate sexual touching by multiple women." In the wake of the allegations, many tournament organizers, including CEO Gaming in Florida, Combo Breaker and NorthEast Championships organizer Big E Gaming, announced that Bahn would "no longer be welcome" at their events.

The second incident involved Street Fighter V competitor Leah “Gllty” Hayes, who was accused by fellow player Dawn "Yohosie" Hosie via Twitter of "inappropriately and publically (sic)" touching her at an event in 2015. Many other players came forward with similar claims, prompting Hayes to respond, saying she “contributed to the toxic environment in my own ways."

Combo Breaker, CEO Gaming and Big E Gaming also tweeted statements banning Hayes from future events.

Elsewhere in the esports world, former NBA star Kevin Garnett’s company Big Ticket Sports LLC invested in Triumph Esports, marking the basketball star's first esports investment. Triumph Esports currently fields rosters in Overwatch and Apex Legends, among others, and also includes the esports production company Rivercade. Garnett commented on the investment, calling the new relationship “a natural fit.”

Here’s what else is happening around esports.

#RemoveTheMech Trends as Fortnite Players Demand Removal of B.R.U.T.E. Enemy

Fortnite Season X began with a bit of controversy as players are demanding the removal of the B.R.U.T.E., a giant rocket-shooting mech that featured heavily in the season’s reveal. The mech’s ability to jump hundreds of yards, paired with its hefty armor, have drawn the ire of players for being overpowered, spawning the #RemoveTheMech hashtag which quickly began trending in the United States. Developer Epic Games announced it would lower spawn rates for the mech, but no further action has been taken.

Kroenke No Longer Purchasing Echo Fox’s LCS Slot

The pending sale of Echo Fox’s spot in the League of Legends Championship Series has fallen through. The deal was placed in jeopardy on August 1 when Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was sued by Sentinels CEO Robert Moore for an alleged violation of a joint venture agreement. Kroenke’s group officially withdrew the reported $30.3 million agreement on August 9.

Hylissang Hits Milestone With His 2500th Assist

Fnatic’s Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov, regarded as one of the best support players in European League of Legends history, notched his 2,500th assist over the weekend during a match with Excel Esports. The feat makes Iliev Galabov the all-time leader in League European Championship history in assists going into the Summer Split Playoffs.