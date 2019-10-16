Ethan Hawke Ex-Con Drama 'Adopt a Highway' Lands at RLJE Films

Actor-turned-director Logan Marshall-Green’s feature debut from Blumhouse Productions is set for a Nov. 1 release.

RLJE Films has picked up the North American rights to Adopt a Highway, actor-turned director Logan Marshall-Green's feature debut starring Ethan Hawke as a reforming ex-con that bowed at SXSW.

A Nov. 1 theatrical, VOD and digital release is planned for the Blumhouse Productions pic about a loner newly released from jail (Hawke) who must learn to navigate the modern world, all the while ill-prepared to care for an abandoned baby he rescues from a dumpster.

“Logan Marshall-Green’s directorial debut shows he is a filmmaker to watch and we could not be more thrilled to be bringing this emotional and timely film to audiences," Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films, said in a statement.

The film also stars Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Betty Gabriel and Mo McRae. Adopt a Highway is produced by Hawke, Jason Blum, Ryan Hawke, Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks and John Lang.

The North American rights deal was negotiated by Ward and Jess De Leo for RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films and ICM Partners on behalf of Blumhouse.