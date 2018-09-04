Ethan Hawke Teams Up With Charlie Sexton, Louis Black for New Record Label (Exclusive)

The trio came up with the name SexHawkeBlack for their new endeavor while promoting Hawke's Sundance darling 'Blaze.' The star of that film, Ben Dickey, will be the first musician signed to the label, which is in conjunction with the Nashville-based company Dualtone.

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke is an actor, writer and director, but soon he will have another title: music executive.

Hawke, in conjunction with friends Louis Black and Charlie Sexton, announced the formation of their new record label, SexHawkeBlack, on Tuesday. Black is a film producer, as well as the co-founder of SXSW and the The Austin Chronicle. Sexton is a musician currently on tour with Bob Dylan, and is also the music director for the Austin Music Awards.

While promoting Hawke's Blaze, a biopic about musician Blaze Foley that he co-wrote and directed and which debuted at Sundance to rave reviews (The Hollywood Reporter's John DeFore called it "a deeply felt portrait"), the trio jokingly came up with the name SexHawkeBlack for their new endeavor. It stuck after the group became involved with Blaze star Ben Dickey’s new recordings and found themselves wanting to promote their friend’s style of folk, country and blues. Black served as executive producer on the film, and Sexton starred as fellow musician Townes Van Zandt.

Dickey, who was awarded a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Achievement in Acting at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year for his role in the film, will be the first musician signed to the new imprint in conjunction with the Nashville-based Dualtone label. Music industry veteran Erika Pinktipps will oversee operations.

Today, Dickey releases his three-song EP It's All Different, to coincide with his appearance on NBC's Today and NBC’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The EP was recorded in March 2018 with Sexton as producer at the legendary Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas.

Dickey's full-length album, A Glimmer on the Outskirts, is set for release in January 2019. Blaze, meanwhile, opens in theaters nationwide on Sept. 21.