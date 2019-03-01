Ethan Hawke Thriller 'Stockholm' to Open Method Fest Film Festival

The fest, which runs March 22-28 in Beverly Hills, will close with Michael D. Olmos' 'Windows on the World.'

Stockholm, a psychological thriller starring Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace and directed by Robert Budreau, will have its West Coast premiere as the opening night film of The Method Fest Independent Film Festival, which will run March 22-28 at Laemmle’s Ahrya Fine Arts in Beverly Hills.

The festival, which focuses on the art of acting on film, will close with the Los Angeles premiere of Michael D. Olmos’ Windows on the World, in which a Mexican man travels to New York in the wake of 9/11 in search of his father who worked at the World Trade Center.

“This Method Fest is clearly a discovery festival, launching the works of emerging filmmakers and celebrating breakthrough performances,” the festival’s executive director Don Franken said in announcing the lineup.

The festival lineup also will include five world premieres: Albanian Gangster, a Bronx-set crime drama directed by Matthew A. Brown and introducing John Rezaj in the title role; Confessional, a college-set thriller directed by Brad T. Gottfred; Lost Angelas, an example of L.A. noir directed by William Wayne and Charlotte Lewis; A Room Full of Nothing, a fantasy directed by Duncan Coe and Elena Weinberg, with Coe playing half of the last couple on earth; and Wake, directed by Stephen Moyer and written by Denis O’Hare, who also stars with Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Ed Asner and Melissa Leo.

Also included in the lineup are films Chained for Life, directed by Aaron Schimberg and starring Jess Weixler and Adam Pearson; Consequences, directed by Darko Stante; I Act, I Am, directed by Miroslav Mandic; Princess of the Row, directed by Max Carlson and starring Tayler Buck and Martin Sheen;Sofia, directed by Meryem Benm’Barek-Aloisi and starring Maha Alemi; and The Wake of Light, directed Renji Philips and starring Rome Brooks and Matt Bush.