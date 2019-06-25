YouTube Star Etika Found Dead at 29

He previously raised red flags about his well-being and warned about the dangers of social media.

The body of YouTube gaming star Etika was positively identified by New York City police on Tuesday, nearly a week after he was reported missing.

Born Desmond Amofah, the 29-year-old's body was recovered Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan, according to authorities. He was reported missing June 19.

His belongings were found nearby where the body was recovered. Police did not release any further information.

Etika was a well-known YouTube gaming personality, who began to raise red flags about his well-being when he posted a number of suicidal tweets in April.

In a since deleted YouTube video posted June 19, cited by numerous outlets, Etika warned about the dangers of social media.

"It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion," he said, according to outlets that cited the video. "It consumed me."

The gaming personality had hundreds of thousands of followers across his various social media platforms.