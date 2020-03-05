Etsy Pulls Thousands of Coronavirus-Themed Products

Items removed included shirts with slogans, "I Survived Coronavirus 2020."

Etsy has pulled thousands of products which were related to the coronavirus.

The online marketplace took the step to prevent users from exploiting the deadly outbreak for profit.

"In order to keep our marketplace safe, our team is prioritizing taking down any listings that claim to protect against coronavirus," the company said in a statement to Business Insider. "In the past few days alone, we have removed thousands of items that make such medical claims. We have also taken down hundreds of items that attempt to exploit the developing coronavirus situation. Our teams continue to automatically and manually review and remove items that violate our policies."

As of Thursday morning, a few items remained on the site such as a shirt that said "No handshakes please" and another with a man's face wearing a medical mask.

The move comes as the state and Los Angeles County (and city) declared an emergency on Wednesday due to the six new cases. The county case total is seven. Also on Wednesday, California announced the state's first death amid the outbreak.

A staff member at Los Angeles International Airport is among the six new cases of coronavirus patients announced by county officials on Wednesday.

The unidentified worker screens incoming flights from China and nearby countries, airport officials said. It is unclear if anyone else was compromised.