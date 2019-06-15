YouTube Star Eugene Lee Yang Comes Out in Music Video

"I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell," says The Try Guys artist.

Eugene Lee Yang has come out in a music video titled, "I'm Gay."

The five-minute contemporary dance piece, posted on Saturday during Pride Month, was shared via The Try Guys official YouTube account and is described as an original, deeply personal music video.

"I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell," wrote Yang in a Twitter post when sharing the video. "I withheld because of fear and shame shaped by my background but I promise to give my full truth in the rest of my life's work."

The powerful story, which was written, directed and choreographed by Yang and features music by ODESZA, follows Yang through different stages as he discovers, fights for and celebrates his sexuality. The piece ends with a title card that reads, "For the LGBTQIA+ community."

The video stars Grace Yoo, Intae Kim, Terumi Shimazu, Gary Murakami, Sophia Oddi, Joshua Blaine, Kim Chi, Jazzmyne Jay, Rhea Litre, Mayhem Miller, Curly Velasquez and Arisce Wanzer.

Yang is part of the viral video quartet that makes up The Try Guys, along with Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld. The foursome began posting videos while working together at BuzzFeed at 2014 and have since launched a production company. Their online comedy series streams on YouTube.

The 33-year-old is a vocal member of the LGBTQ community but had not previously put a label on his sexuality.

The video had nearly 500,000 views at posting time. Watch below.