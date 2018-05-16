Eugenio Derbez Re-Teaming With 'Overboard' Writer, Director for 'The Valet'

From left to right: JB Lacroix, Michael S. Schwartz and Noel Vasquez, all Getty Images

The comedy follows a parking valet who is enlisted to pretend to be the lover of a famous fashion model.

Eugenio Derbez has tapped his Overboard team for his next project — a remake of the French comedy The Valet.

Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher will write and direct the feature for Pantelion Films, where Derbez has a first look deal. Derbez will star as well as produce with Ben Odell through their 3Pas Studios banner.

The Valet will tell the story of a parking valet who is enlisted to pretend to be the lover of a famous fashion model in order to deflect attention from her relationship with a married businessman.

“The Valet is about a hard working Latinx person who is invisible to the world but through hilarious circumstance comes to be seen as the worthy human being he is,” said Derbez and Odell. “The story couldn’t be timelier and we are so happy to be working with Rob and Bob again to tell this story in the funniest, most heartfelt way possible.”

Overboard opened May 4 and has since grossed $42 million at the global box office, with $30 million in domestic grosses.

Greenberg is repped by ICM and Greenberg Glusker, and Fisher is repped by WME.