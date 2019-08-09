Eugenio Derbez Says 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' Pokes Fun at Original Cartoon

"Everyone was asking me the same questions: 'Are we going to see the map and the backpack? Are they going to talk?" the actor told In Studio.

Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer is the latest animated character to jump into the live-action world with Dora and The Lost City of Gold.

Eugenio Derbez, who plays the mysterious tour guide Alejandro, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to explain how the live-action film is different from the original cartoon, saying, "The character is more three-dimensional."

"Now you can know her. Now she's a teenager, of course, and she's facing the world for the first time in her life. She's getting out of the jungle finally, and you're able to know her background, her parents, her friends, and how she became this icon and this role model that she is right now."

Dora's personality and sense of humor shines through in The Lost City of Gold, even poking fun at the interactive nature of the Nickelodeon animated series. "My favorite part in the movie is when they mock the cartoon at the beginning," Derbez teased.

Speaking on the little Easter eggs for audiences who grew up with Dora, the actor continued, "Everyone was asking me the same questions: 'Are we going to see the map and the backpack? Are they going to talk? And is she going to be asking everyone, 'Can you say delicioso?' And then she does, but in a very funny way, like making fun of the cartoon. So as soon as you start watching the movie, you understand that they’re laughing at themselves. So that's a good thing."

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is in theaters Aug. 9.