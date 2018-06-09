Eunice Gayson, 'Dr. No' Star and First Bond Girl, Dies at 90

Her character, Sylvia Trench, helped line up one of the franchise's most famous lines.

Eunice Gayson, the British actress who played the first Bond girl and is still the only Bond girl to appear in two 007 films, has died. She was 90.

The news was confirmed via her official Twitter feed on Saturday, with Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also issuing a statement.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl,’ who played Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia With Love, has passed away,” they said. “Our sincere thoughts are with her family.”

Born in Surrey, U.K. in 1928, Gayson had a number of on screen roles, including the 1958 Hammer Horror title The Revenge of Frankenstein, before appearing in Dr. No in 1962.

Her appearance in the first Bond film would give the franchise one of its most iconic lines.

In a scene at the Le Cercle Club, her character met Sean Connery’s 007 over a game of cards. After she suggested they raise the stakes, Bond said, “I admire your courage, Miss er…?” to which she replied, “Trench. Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck Mr…?”

The response: “Bond. James Bond.”

Trench, who also appears briefly in From Russia With Love, was planned to become a recurring character. However the idea was scrapped by Goldfinger director Guy Hamilton.

Gayson would later go on to star in TV series including The Saint and The Avengers.