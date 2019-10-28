'Euphoria' Actor Algee Smith Joins Daniel Kaluuya in Drama About Black Panther Activist (Exclusive)

Lakeith Stanfield is also starring in the Warner-MACRO drama.

Euphoria actor Algee Smith has joined Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in Warner Bros.' untitled drama centering on activist and Black Panther revolutionary Fred Hampton.

Ryan Coogler is producing the project, which had previously gone by the titles Judas and the Black Messiah and Jesus Was My Homeboy, along with Charles D. King’s MACRO banner. MACRO is also co-financing.

Shaka King is directing the story that follows the rise and demise of Hampton as seen through the eyes of William O’Neal, a criminal who cut a deal with the FBI to infiltrate the Panthers. O’Neal helped create rifts within the organization, kept tabs on Hampton, and when the time came, drugged the 21-year old activist the night of the raid which ultimately saw officers gun him down.

Kaluuya is playing Hampton while Stanfield is playing O’Neal.

Smith will play Jake Winters, a young man is who Hampton's fellow member in the Black Panthers and best friend. He tries to take matters into is own hands when Hampton is killed.

Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback and Ashton Sanders are already cast.

King wrote the script with Will Berson, with the screenplay based on a story originated by King, Berson and the Lucas Bros. Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler and MACRO’s Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks are executive producing.

Smith caught casting directors’ eyes with BET’s The New Edition Story and landed a key part in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit. He also appeared in The Hate U Give. On HBO’s envelope-pushing Euphoria, he plays football star Chris McKay.

He is repped by WME, Indigo Production Group and Stone Genow.