'Euphoria' Director Augustine Frizzell Tackling Jojo Moyes Love Story (Exclusive)

StudioCanal is behind the feature adaptation of 'The Last Letter from Your Lover.'

Augustine Frizzell— the director behind the pilot of HBO's hit show Euphoria— has come aboard to direct the feature film adaptation of Jojo Moyes' The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Moyes' story is a dual narrative that takes place in two different timelines. In 1960, Jennifer Stirling wakes in the hospital and remembers nothing, but finds an impassioned letter, signed simply "B," from a man for whom she seemed willing to risk everything. In 2003, journalist Ellie Haworth stumbles upon the letter and becomes obsessed with learning the unknown lovers’ fate.

A casting search is currently underway for the leading women.

Esta Spalding— the showrunner on the Kirsten Dunst comedy series On Becoming a God in Central Florida— is behind the screenplay.

The project has been in development for a while, set up at indie production company the Film Farm. French producer-distributor StudioCanal is now backing the project.

Another adaptation of a Moyes novel, the Emilia Clarke-starring Me Before You, proved to be a sleeper success in 2016, earning over $200 million at the global box office.

Frizzell made her feature directorial debut with the critically well-received indie comedy Never Goin' Back, and gained notices for directing the pilot of the envelope-pushing Euphoria, which stars Zendaya. She also helmed episodes of the second season of Sweetbitter.

Frizzell is repped by WME.