EuropaCorp Names Axel Duroux CEO, Luc Besson to Focus on Chairman, Creative Roles

The French director will concentrate his time on the studio's artistic activities.

Luc Besson's studio EuropaCorp has appointed Axel Duroux as its new CEO, replacing the French director, as of September. Besson will focus on his role of non-executive chairman after the separation of the two functions.

Duroux will join EuropaCorp on Sept. 1.

Besson will "focus henceforth, as announced on Feb. 28, on the group's artistic activities as artistic director." Duroux is expected to join the firm's board of directors in the future.



Duroux has since 2017 served as senior partner and head of the Paris office of PR and communications firm Brunswick Group. Prior to that, he was executive vp of advertising giant Publicis Group, where he was responsible for emerging and fast-growing markets starting in 2014.

Duroux is also a former CEO of RTL Radio (France) from 2004 to 2009 and served as managing director of French TV giant TF1 Group, formerly Television Française 1, until October 2009. He previously also worked as CEO of Endemol Development and senior vp of Endemol France from 2000 to 2004.

Duroux started his career as a photojournalist before becoming a television news reporter and host and eventually heading up the press department of IBM France.

He is also a former chairman and member of the supervisory board of the EuroDisney theme park and served as a director of the INA, the French National Audiovisual Institute. Born in Lyon, France, he is a French-Swiss national.