European Film Academy Unveils Nominees for Discovery Award

Four of the six nominated films from across the region have female directors.

The European Film Academy has announced the six nominees for this year's FIPRESCI Prize for European Discovery.

Among the nominees for this year's 32nd edition of the European Film Awards are Richard Billingham's Thatcher-era British drama Ray and Liz and Ladj Ly's Cannes competitor Les Miserables.

Atlantics, a France-Senegal-Belgium ghost tale from Mati Diop, the first black female director to premiere a film in competition at Cannes and also representing Senegal in the International Oscar category this year, was selected as well.

From Scandinavia come nominees Aniara, a Sweden-Denmark co-production from Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja, which adapts an epic science fiction poem, and Tuva Novotny's single-take Blind Spot, a Norway-Denmark co-production. The final nominee is from Bulgaria: Nadejda Koseva's drama Irina.

The more than 3,600 members of the European Filim Academy will vote for the winner of the Discovery Prize, which will be presented at the Dec. 7 ceremony in Berlin.