European Film Academy, Pen America Call for Release of Ukrainian Director

Oleg Sentsov, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on “acts of terrorism,” is 12 days into a hunger strike to protest what he calls the incarceration of political prisoners by Russia.

The European Film Academy, together with several industry bodies, including Pen America, the Federation of European Film Directors, the European Producers Club and national film academies in Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the Czech and Slovak Republics, have called on the Russian government to immediately release imprisoned Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov before he dies of starvation in a hunger strike.

Sentsov began his hunger strike 12 days ago to protest both his imprisonment and that of 64 other Ukrainians held in Russian prisons. Claiming their arrest and incarceration to be politically motivated, the director is calling for their immediate release. Sentsov's lawyer, Dimitri Dinze, has said the director will starve himself to death if his demands are not met.

In a joint letter on Friday, several associations called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of Sentsov. The letter was signed by such film and media luminaries as British directors Mike Leigh, Stephen Daldry and Ken Loach, German filmmakers Volker Schlondorff and Wim Wenders and Russian activist Masha Alyokhina of Pussy Riot. The French directors' guild, the Russian filmmakers union and the union of Ukraine filmmakers were also among the signatories. The letter specifically does not address Senstov's demands for the release of other prisoners, who are being held for various alleged crimes.

Sentsov, a director known for such dramas a Gamer (2011) and A Perfect Day for Bananafish (2008) actively opposed the annexation of the Ukraine region of Crimea by Russia. He was arrested by Russian security forces at his Crimean home on May 10, 2014 and taken to Moscow. In 2015 a Russian court sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment on terror charges in a trail Amnesty International has criticized as “unfair.”

Sentsov's case has sparked international outrage, with the likes of Johnny Depp, Peter Gabriel and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine protesting his imprisonment. Sentsov's trial was turned into the 2017 documentary The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov.

In the letter, the European Film Academy said it was “deeply worried” about Sentsov's safety and called on European citizens to contact their local representatives and governments, as well as the Russian embassies in Europe, to call for the director's release.

Russia has so far not commented on Sentsov's imprisonment, except to say it can not meddle in the rulings of its independent court system.



A copy of the letter is below.Don't Let Oleg Die!Dear EFA Members,Dear Friends,Today is Day 12 of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov's indefinite hunger strike which his lawyer Dimitri Dinze reports he full plans to follow through to the death should his demands not be met.Oleg Sentsov, who was involved in supporting the Euro Maidan protests in Kiev and who opposed the annexation of Crimea by Russia, was arrested by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in his house in Simferopol on 10 May 2014 and brought to Moscow where he was detained and awaiting trial for over a year.Although the key witness had retracted his testimony as given “under duress”, the trial, based on the accusation of Oleg Sentsov having committed “crimes of a terrorist nature”, was continued. Although thousands of signatures supporting an EFA letter to the President of Russia and Russian authorities were gathered across Europe, asking for Sentsov’s immediate release, Oleg Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in prison.At the end of what Amnesty International described as “an unfair trial in a military court”, in late November 2015 the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow confirmed this sentence and Oleg Sentsov was moved to Yakutia.We are deeply worried so once again we ask that his safety is ensured and that he be released immediately and unconditionally!Please help us to help him, contact your foreign minister, your MP and MEP, and the Russian embassy in your country and ask them to do all they can for the release of Oleg Sentsov! We need to act now! (You can use the template below)With the support ofMasha Alyokhina, activist (Pussy Riot), RussiaStephen Daldry, director, UKMike Downey, producer, UKDariusz Jablonski, producer, PolandAki Kaurismäki, director, FinlandMike Leigh, director, UKKen Loach, director, UKWojciech Marczewski, director, PolandDaniel Olbrychski, actor, PolandVolker Schlöndorff, director, GermanyBéla Tarr, director, HungaryBertrand Tavernier, director, FranceKrzysztof Zanussi, director, PolandAnd 1,750 other members and friends of the European Film Academy as well as institutions includingANAC Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici / National Association of Cinematographic Authors (Italy)APA Audiovisual Producers Association (Czech Republic)Directors UKFERA I Federation of European Film DirectorsPEN AmericaThe Austrian Film AcademyThe Czech Film AcademyThe European Producers ClubThe French Directors' Guild (SRF)The German Film AcademyThe Polish Film AcademyThe Presidium of the Slovak Film and Television Academy (SFTA)The Russian Filmmakers Union KinosoyuzThe Ukrainian Film AcademyThe Union of Filmmakers of UkraineDeeply worried,Agnieszka Holland & Wim WendersPLEASE WRITE TO YOUR FOREIGN MINISTER, YOUR MP AND MEP, AND THE RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN YOUR COUNTRY AND CALL ON THEM TO SECURE OLEG’S SAFETY AND RELEASE. YOU MAY WISH TO USE BELOW TEXT. THANK YOU!!!Dear______________________,Don’t Let Oleg Die!Today Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov is on day 12 of an indefinite hunger strike which his lawyer Dimitri Dinze reports he full plans to follow through to the death should his demands not be met.Oleg Sentsov, who was involved in supporting the Euro Maidan protests in Kiev and who opposed the annexation of Crimea by Russia, was arrested by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in his house in Simferopol on 10 May 2014 and brought to Moscow where he was detained and awaiting trial for over a year.Although the key witness had retracted his testimony as given “under duress”, the trial, based on the accusation of Oleg Sentsov having committed “crimes of a terrorist nature”, was continued and at the end of what Amnesty International described as “an unfair trial in a military court”, Oleg Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in prison. In late November 2015 the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow confirmed this sentence and Oleg Sentsov was moved to Yakutia, where he has now started his hunger strike.I am deeply worried so I call on you to make sure that his safety is ensured and that he be released immediately and unconditionally!My name:My address: