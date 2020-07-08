European Pay TV Giant Sky Gets Approval to Build New TV and Film Studio

The studio that wants to "become a new home for the best of British and European creative talent" is expected to open in 2022.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky has received planning permission for a proposed 32-acre TV and film studio with 14 soundstages at Elstree, England, just north of London.

A Sky representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

When Sky unveiled the plan in December, it promised the studio complex would provide "a huge boost to Britain’s creative sector" lead to the creation of more than 2,000 new jobs and "generate an additional £3 billion of production investment in the U.K.’s creative economy over the first five years of operation from Sky, NBCUniversal and other producers," or $3.9 billion.

The studio that wants to "become a new home for the best of British and European creative talent" is expected to open in 2022. Each of the 14 soundstages would be covering more than 20,000 square feet. It will be designed to include production offices, a set construction workshop, a screening cinema and state-of-the-art post-production and digital facilities.

Sky said late last year that it expected to submit a formal planning application early in 2020 and then get planning permission, which is the legal process of determining whether proposed developments should be permitted.

Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said in December, "Sky Studios Elstree will play a pivotal role in bringing the wealth of U.K. and European talent and creativity to the world."