European Shooting Stars Jury Unveiled

'Cats' casting director Lucy Bevan, 'Tolkien' director Dome Karukoski and former Shooting Star Vesela Kazakova are among the experts picking the top 10 new talents for the annual Berlin Film Festival event.

European Film Promotion has unveiled the expert jury for the 2020 edition of the European Shooting Stars, the annual showcase of the best in up-and-coming acting talent from across the continent.

The jury's selection of the top 10 European actors to watch will be announced on Jan. 9. The talents picked will be presented at the 23rd European Shooting Stars event Feb. 21-Feb. 24 during the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival.

British casting director Lucy Bevan, who helped cast Cats for Universal, Disney's Cruella and Fox's Death on the Nile, will add her expert eye to the 2020 jury, joining Finnish director Dome Karukoski (Tolkien, Tom of Finland), Bulgarian actress (and former Shooting Star) Vesela Kazakova, Slovak producer Katarina Krnacova (Little Harbour) and German film journalist Rüdiger Sturm.

The European Shooting Stars has had an impressive hit rate in recent years, picking future breakout talents, such as Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Riz Ahmed (Venom) and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin).

The 2020 talents will be presented on the stage of the Berlinale Palast on Feb. 24.