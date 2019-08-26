Eva Longoria to Direct 'Flamin' Hot' for Fox Searchlight

The biopic focuses on Richard Montanez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who invented the classic Cheetos snack.

Eva Longoria is set to direct Flamin' Hot, a biopic about the janitor-turned-inventor of the classic Cheetos snack.

The project, from Fox Searchlight and Franklin Entertainment, tells the true story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavors of his community, revitalized the company and disrupted the food industry, while also creating a pop culture phenomenon that continues to this day.

Flamin' Hot will be produced by DeVon Franklin, with Lewis Colick penning the script. Samuel Rodriguez will executive produce.

Longoria is making her feature directorial debut with 24-7, a workplace comedy for Universal in which she will star with Kerry Washington. She also has helmed numerous episodes of TV shows such as Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, The Mick, LA to Vegas, Telenovela and the upcoming ABC series Grand Hotel.

Longoria's acting credits include NBC's Telenovela and a recurring role on Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

