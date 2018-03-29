Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez to Star in Miranda July Heist Feature (Exclusive)

Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger are also set to star in the Annapurna feature.

Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger will star in the heist feature from indie filmmaker Miranda July.

The yet-to-be titled project is the latest collaboration from Annapurna and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. Youree Henley (The Beguiled, 20th Century Women) will produce the feature set to begin production in May.

The script centers on a woman named Old Dolio, whose life is turned upside down when her parents, amateur con artists, invite an outsider to join their biggest heist yet. Wood is Old Dolio, while Jenkins and Winger are the shady parents who are confronted by the mistakes of their poor parenting. Rodriguez is the woman who learns of the family's secrets and is brought into the fold.

July, who is repped by UTA, is a prominent artist, author and essayist who is best known in Hollywood as the writer-director-star of You and Me and Everyone We Know, which won the Camera d'Or at Cannes and a Special Jury Prize at Sundance.

Wood is one of the stars of HBO's Westworld, the acclaimed sci-fi show whose second season begins April. She is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Rodriguez, who is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman, is in theaters starring opposite Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in sci-fi feature Annihilation. Earlier this week the Jane the Virgin star signed on to play Carmen Sandiego in a live-action feature based on the popular '90s animated character for Netflix.

Jenkins is coming off an Oscar nomination for his role in Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water. He is repped by Gersh and Bill Treusch.

Winger, who stars in Netflix comedy The Ranch, is repped by Gersh, Framework and Schreck Rose.