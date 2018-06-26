Evan Rachel Wood, Reeve Carney to Star in Live Tarantino Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

The 'Westworld' and 'Penny Dreadful' stars will be featured in 'For the Record: Tarantino' at the Wallis Annenberg Center from July 12-15.

Evan Rachel Wood and Penny Dreadful alum Reeve Carney are joining the ensemble of For the Record: Tarantino, the cabaret musical that will be revived July 12-15 for six performances at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Four 7 p.m. shows went on sale last week and sold out within 24 hours. The added shows are on sale now at the Wallis site.

Since its creation by Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis in 2010, For the Record has been serving up live musical tributes to filmmaking icons, mashing up scenes and iconic songs from their greatest hits. John Hughes, Baz Luhrmann, the Coen brothers, Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Robert Zemeckis and Garry and Penny Marshall have all received the For the Record treatment, but to mark the 25 anniversary of Pulp Fiction, the company is reviving its first production, a celebration of Quentin Tarantino's canon.

Wood, who previously was featured in For the Record: Dear John Hughes, will star as "The Blonde Fox," a character inspired by Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace and Kill Bill's Beatrix Kiddo, while Carney will embody a character inspired by Pulp Fiction's Vincent Vega and Django Unchained's Dr. King Schultz. Ty Taylor, Dionne Gipson, Olivia Kuper Harris, Carrie Manolakos, TV Carpio, James Byous, Rogelio Douglas Jr. and Patrick Mulvey fill out the ensemble.

For the Record: Tarantino will be directed by Davis and co-produced by Scheel and Siobhan O'Neill. The production will feature songs including "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stuck in the Middle With You" and "Bang Bang," with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas and vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo. Michael Berger is designing the lighting, Ben Soldate the sound and Steve Mazurek the costumes.