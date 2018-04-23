Evan Rachel Wood On 'Westworld' Season 2: "This Is the Season of War"

"It’s like the game expands and expands and expands and is so much bigger than you even thought possible," Wood told THR.

The second season of HBO's Westworld returned Sunday night with a dynamic, time-twisting episode. And Evan Rachel Wood teased to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio, “Just wait until episode two.”

Wood spoke more on the differences between seasons one and two, saying that everything is about to get even bigger. “The game is changing drastically every episode. I think the first season, there was a kind of build up into these reveals and this season, for me, is just one episode after another,” she said. “It’s like the game expands and expands and expands and is so much bigger than you even thought possible.”

The rules of the game have definitely changed and according to Wood, this is just the beginning. “It’s a completely different playing field now between hosts and humans and we’re in the war. This is the season of war,” she said.

The actress is in an interesting situation this season, playing three different characters including Dolores, a new character named Wyatt and another version that the actress says “she is creating throughout season two.” But portraying different characters at once isn’t without its challenges.

“I’m usually really good at memorizing my lines but this season I had a rally hard time because I’ve never been asked to play these kinds of roles before and so it was a very foreign thing,” she said. “Very empowering and rare, just challenging because it was such a new set of shoes to wear but that made it exciting.”

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.