Shop Talk: Meghan Markle-Loved Label Everlane's First L.A. Store, Rolling Stones Collab Designs at Maxfield

The latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles: Serena Williams-backed bridal brand Floravere opens in West Hollywood, musician-favored milliner Gladys Tamez's hats pop up in Beverly Hills, and more fashion news.

Everlane Opens First L.A. Store on Abbot Kinney

Everlane previously tested the brick-and-mortar waters in Los Angeles with its denim and sneaker pop-ups, and now the disruptive, direct-to-consumer company based in San Francisco is setting up permanent shop with its first L.A. store on Abbot Kinney. Angelina Jolie and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are frequently spotted wearing the brand's ethically-made outerwear, loafers and leather bags — and now their favorite affordable essentials are all on offer at the 1,600-square-foot space, alongside the rest of Everlane's women's and men's basics, eco-friendly denim, footwear and accessories ($18 to $235), as well as an exclusive "100% L.A." tee ($18) which benefits the American Civil Liberties Union.

In addition to featuring plenty of tech-savvy touches (such as touch screens for shopping web-only inventory), the shop is also Everlane's first location to offer its "Save My Spot" service, which sends a text message to shoppers when their fitting room is ready. Outside, the building is plastered with a massive graphic mural by iconic artist Barbara Stauffacher Solomon that nods to the brand's sustainability efforts. Up next, the brand (known for its supply chain transparency) is opening a second New York outpost in Williamsburg.

Everlane, 1101 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; everlane.com

Rolling Stones' "No Filter Tour" Capsule Collection Pops Up at Maxfield

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour has finally arrived in L.A. — and to coincide with tonight's concert at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the iconic band's limited-edition collection of merchandise in collaboration with a multitude of designers is popping up at Maxfield's Melrose Avenue location on Thursday, Aug. 22 through Saturday, Aug. 24. The effort is a partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company.

In addition to scoring the custom tees that Jagger himself has been sporting onstage, superfans can shop limited-edition clothing featuring riffs on the iconic tongue and lips logo from streetwear labels such as Pharrell Williams-approved Cactus Plant Flea Market, Midnight Studios and Nasaseasons designer Millinsky as well as printed denim jackets by L.A.-based multimedia artist Matt McCormick (who also painted the pop-up's walls). Also in the mix is lipstick from Edward Bess, Artipoppe baby carriers, Away luggage, limited-edition Bird e-scooters, tech accessories by Casetify, Ladurée macarons, coolers and beverage containers by Yeti, and art by Lucien Smith.

Rolling Stones "No Filter Tour" pop-up, Maxfield, 8825 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; maxfield.com

Tiffany & Co. to Launch First Men's Fine Jewelry Collection

Gentlemen can delight in unwrapping their own little blue boxes with the launch of Tiffany & Co.'s first men's collections of fine jewelry, timepieces and home accessories ($200 to $15,000). Set to launch Oct. 1 online and in select stores (including the jeweler's Rodeo Drive boutique), the lines embody "the spirit of the modern man: bold and confident, casual yet refined, a style arbiter with a discerning eye for quality," according to a press statement.

Though the luxury label already offers accoutrements such as band rings, necklaces and cuffs, the new pieces mark the brand's first comprehensive men's collection. The range will include the Tiffany 1837 Makers line (inspired by sports trophies and utilitarian hardware), while the Diamond Point collection includes decidedly more classic pieces such as sterling silver cufflinks, lead crystal cocktail mixers, and a chess set featuring pieces handcrafted from solid sterling silver and 18k yellow gold.

Gladys Tamez, Amaiò Swim and Chelsey Comfort Pop Up in Beverly Hills

Summer isn't over yet — and those heading to far-flung destinations may want to swing by Beverly Hills, where a trio of L.A.-based luxury labels are gathering for a weekend-long pop-up shop stocked with their latest vacation-ready pieces. Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24, shop Gladys Tamez's handmade fedoras, straw panama hats, caps and other chic toppers (seen on Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sadie Sink); Amaiò's bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and resort wear (sported by Emma Roberts and Selma Blair); and Chelsey Comfort's Italy-made leather sandals, heels, mules and bags. Deal lovers will also find a selection of past-season items from each brand on sale for up to 80 percent off

Gladys Tamez, Amaiò Swim and Chelsey Comfort pop-up, 9664 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills

Serena Williams-Backed Floravere Opens First L.A. Bridal Flagship in West Hollywood

L.A.-based Floravere, the direct-to-consumer bridal startup that counts Serena Williams among its investors, has opened its first L.A. flagship on Melrose Place. The showroom is located above Alfred Tea Room in the second-floor space that previously housed part of The Apartment by The Line (which is now appointment-only and occupies half of its original space), allowing brides-to-be to try on and customize gowns ($775 to $2,250), jumpsuits ($505 and up) and separates ($300 and up) that they've selected ahead of time online. (Creations are delivered within four to six months.)

The luxury label is known for its luxe materials (including fabrics made in the same mills that produced lace for Kate Middleton's and Grace Kelly's dresses) and dreamy silhouettes inspired by famous female creatives: Think a sleek boatneck dress that's an ode to Meghan Markle, an ethereal column gown named after Joni Mitchell, and a minimalist crepe style named N. Portman. In addition to offering bespoke bridal styling services, the space stocks a selection of wedding accessories, such as embellished lace veils, chiffon capes and gifts including satin pajama sets.

Floravere, 8463 Melrose Place, 2nd floor, West Hollywood; floravere.com

Star-Beloved Milliner Nick Fouquet's New Venice Location

After decamping from Abbot Kinney in 2015, Nick Fouquet and his Hollywood-beloved handmade hats (worn by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Johnny Depp, Diane Keaton, Brandi Carlile and Justin Bieber, among many others) have boomeranged back to the Venice street. The L.A. milliner's new boutique has landed on a quieter stretch of the thoroughfare, all the better for privacy-seeking clientele get fitted in bespoke bohemian toppers made from sustainable straw and Beaver fur felt ($625 and up).

Those looking to dress from the head down can also shop Fouquet's line of silk and wool scarves, organic cotton tees, leather belts and bags, canvas totes and fine jewelry, including pieces featuring his signature matchstick motif.

Nick Fouquet, 2300 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; nickfouquet.com