'Everyday' Star Angourie Rice on the Pressures of YA Film Adaptations

The film 'Everyday' is based on the novel by David Levithan.

Actress Angourie Rice sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss her new film, Everyday, based on the novel of the same name by David Levithan, and the pressures that come with starring in a big-screen adaptation.

Rice tells THR that she fell in love with the book two years before she knew about the film and was immediately captivated by the story.

“I just picked it up at the library, thought it looked interesting, and I finished it in three or four days,” she said. “I loved it. I devoured it. I thought it was so great and then the email came through and they said, ‘This is being made into a movie,’ and I thought, ‘Great! I read this and it’s amazing. I would love to be a part of it.'"

While the idea of starring in a film based on one of your favorite books is a dream for an actor, it does come with the pressures of a devoted base of readers.

“I’ve done quite a few films that are based on books and it’s always nerve-wracking because there’s an audience who has read and loved the book and what if they see the movie and hate it?” she said. “So there’s always that underlining pressure but I hope fans of the book do enjoy the movie.”

At the age of 17, Rice has already an impressive resume under her belt, but she admits balancing the life of a teenager and actress can be tough, so having a support system is crucial.

“It’s tough to sort of balance free time and schoolwork and work in general and family time and hanging out with friends, but it is manageable if you have a good support team behind you, which I do,” she told THR. “My family is amazing and I have great friends and my teachers are very supportive at home so it is doable.”