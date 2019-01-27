Everything to Know About Yara Shahidi's Catsuit at the SAG Awards

"It's something so fresh and has personality," says stylist Jason Bolden of the 'Grown-ish' star's Fendi Couture look.

When stylist Jason Bolden began to hunt for Yara Shahidi's 2019 SAG Awards look, he had one criteria in mind: "She was like, 'I want to have a good time," he says of the Grown-ish star, who remembered dancing in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection black jumpsuit worn to last year's awards show.

"I started looking in that sense," he continues. "How do you have a good time? How do you not come across as serious and stiff?" The answer, he says, lay in a soft pink Fendi Couture sequined catsuit, with a hand-beaded tulle overlay.

"It's something so fresh and has personality," says Bolden, who has also dressed the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Taraji P. Henson. "When Yara put it on and danced, I almost cried," he adds. "This is why I do my job."

Shahidi paired the look with Christian Louboutin's So Kate pumps (the style is one of the star's go-to shoes, says Bolden), along with stacks of rings and an ear cuff, both by Cartier.

Alongside Harry Shum Jr., Shahidi is an ambassador for this year's SAG Awards.